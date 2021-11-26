﻿
Qian’an Jiujiang Wire to build over 5 million mt steel capacity under replacement program

Friday, 26 November 2021 11:41:55 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Hebei Province-based Chinese steel producer Qian’an Jiujiang Wire Rod Co. (Jiujiang Wire) has announced that it plans to construct two 1,250 cubic meters of blast furnaces, with a total capacity of 2.3 million mt, one 105 mt electric furnace and three 100 mt electric furnaces, with the total capacities of 787,500 mt and 2.25 million mt.

Construction started on the blast furnaces and electric furnaces on October 1, 2021, and will be completed by September 30, 2023. The overall new capacity amounts to 5.3375 million mt, while the eliminated capacity totaled to 6.6719 million mt.


