Thursday, 05 August 2021 15:28:53 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Hebei Province-based Chinese wire rod producer Qian’an Jiujiang Wire Rod Co. (Jiujiang Wire) has become a shareholder in the Tangshan mill of Delong Group, a privately-owned Chinese steelmaker with two steel plants, in Tangshan and Tianjin, acquiring 51 percent of its overall equity, aiming to help the “further integration of the Tangshan steel industry”, as stated by Delong Group on August 3-4.

The total capacity of these two mills would be 8.4 million mt per year.