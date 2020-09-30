﻿
English
Prosecutors appeal Vale’s $44.4 million deal with attorney general over Brumadinho

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 22:48:03 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian federal prosecutors have appealed Vale’s recently ratified BRL 250 million ($44.4 million) deal with the Brazilian attorney general’s office, known as AGU. Prosecutors appealed the decision to a higher court, demanding that it annul the deal.

The previous court decision allowed Vale to settle down fines imposed by environment regulator, Ibama, following the Brumadinho dam burst, which killed 270 people.

As a result of the court ratified deal, Vale no longer has pending fines with Ibama related to the Brumadinho. Federal prosecutors have now argued that the judge who approved the deal had no authority to allow it.

The Vale settlement, which federal prosecutors have now opposed, doesn’t exclude lawsuits and demands other entities have or might have against Vale.


