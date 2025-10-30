 |  Login 
Production temporarily suspended pending inspections after fire at Pittini Group’s Ferriere Nord plant

Thursday, 30 October 2025 15:42:02 (GMT+3)

A fire broke out in the late afternoon yesterday, October 29, at the Ferriere Nord plant of the Pittini Group in Osoppo (Udine), affecting a warehouse that housed an oil-filled electrical transformer. The incident required a complex firefighting operation involving units from Udine, Gemona del Friuli and Pordenone, who worked for several hours to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading to other areas of the site.

According to local sources, the fire was confined to the single affected building. Extinguishing operations concluded late in the evening after more than six hours of work. No injuries were reported among personnel or rescuers. The NBCR unit (specialized in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear risks) remained on-site to monitor potential air pollution, while the mayor of Osoppo advised residents to keep their windows closed as a precaution. A technical inspection is underway this morning to assess the extent of damage to the transformer and adjacent infrastructure. Pending the results of these checks, production at the plant will remain temporarily suspended.

Ferriere Nord is one of the Pittini Group’s main production hubs for long steel products destined for the construction sector. The company, which employs more than 1,500 people at the Osoppo facility, has not yet released an official statement regarding the timeline for resuming operations. Further updates are expected in the coming hours, following the completion of technical and environmental assessments.


