﻿
Production of vehicles increases in Argentina in March

Monday, 08 April 2024 23:26:12 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Under the same comparative basis, exports declined by 0.4 percent to 23,484 units, while domestic sales declined by 9.2 percent to 30,176 units.

When comparing to March 2023, the production declined by 29.4 percent, exports declined by 27.6 percent and domestic sales declined by 20.8 percent.

According to Martin Zappi, president of ADEFA, “We are facing the challenges of 2024, and we are still waiting that the economic measures adopted by the government could ultimately show results and contribute to the recovery of the economic activity.”

He added that efforts are focused on maintaining a good level of activity in the sector.


