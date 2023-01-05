Automobile production declines in Argentina in December

Thursday, 05 January 2023 21:49:43 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Argentina produced 37,119 units (cars and light commercial vehicles) in December, 30.5 percent less than in November and 6.9 percent less than in in December 2021.

According to the sector association Adefa, the decline reflects the high number of holidays in December, including those related to the World Cup, resulting in only 15 working days in the month.

Exports declined from November by 27.9 percent to 22,605 units, representing a 15.2 percent increase from December 2021.

Domestic sales reached 33,517 units in December, 4.8 percent less than in November and 2.4 percent more than in December 2021.

Considering the total of 2022, Argentina produced 536,893 units, representing a 23.5 increase from 2021.

According to Martin Galdeano, president of the country`s auto industry association Adefa, the country’s automotive production remains in upward trend, as the production per day in December was 16 percent higher than in December 2021, despite the international context in terms of logistics and supply of semiconductors, coupled with other domestic problems.