﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Production of iron pellets in Mexico up 4.4 percent in December

Tuesday, 21 February 2023 22:42:56 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Iron pellet production in Mexico increased 4.4 percent, year-over-year, to 587,754 metric tons (mt) in December, the national statistics agency Inegi reported Tuesday.

The average value of the metric ton in December 2022 was MXN 1,495 pesos/mt, a figure that at today's exchange rate represents $79.2/mt. In pesos, the price decreased 6.7 percent in nominal terms (inflation included).

According to the Inegi report, the production volume of the four main steel minerals increased 3.2 percent to 1.03 million mt, with the increase driven by non-coking coal and iron pellets.

Non-coking coal production totaled 381,201 mt, up 2.5 percent, year-over-year. The average price of non-coking coal in December was $31.3/mt.

The products that decreased in production were: coke with 38,226 mt and the manganese production volume was 20,123 mt, volumes that decreased 2.7 and 4.8 percent, compared to December 2021.

Regarding the extraction of iron ore, in December it decreased 18.0 percent, year over year, to 670,502 mt.

Of the four states that contribute 95 percent of production, only Durango increased its extraction volume by 7.8 percent to 132,430 mt.

The two states with the highest iron production in Mexico, Michoacán decreased 12.6 percent to 213,253 mt and Colima decreased 5.5 percent to 229,755 mt. The two contributed 66.1 percent of the total.

In Coahuila, iron ore production decreased 63.1 percent, totaling 61,842 mt in December 2022.


Tags: Pellet Iron Ore Raw Mat Mexico North America 

Similar articles

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price remains in uptrend

21 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Indian steel companies face railway logistical challenges in increasing output

21 Feb | Steel News

India’s GPIL raises capex to $48 million to ramp up pellet and beneficiation capacities

17 Feb | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited sets iron ore output target of 50 million mt for FY 2023-24

16 Feb | Steel News

ArcelorMittal’s $150 investment in Mexican mining complex still delayed

13 Feb | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines

13 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s coking coal import port traffic rises by 20% in April-January

07 Feb | Steel News

Ex-India pellet prices suffer setbacks after high volatility wipes off early gains, buyers retreat

03 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Mexican production of iron pellets decreases 3.8 percent in November

19 Jan | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price shows sharp increase in two days

11 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials