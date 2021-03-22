﻿
Prodac Bekaert acquires Grating Peru

Monday, 22 March 2021 23:31:30 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Peruvian company Prodac Bekaert, the local subsidiary of the Bekaert Group, said it has acquired civil construction company Grating Peru.

Prodac Bekaert produces a wide range of products, including wires, steel fibers, and electro-welded products for the civil construction and other industries like mining and infrastructure.

Grating Peru produces expanded meshes, as well as electro-forged gratings, which all meet the ASTM A-36 and LAC Steel ASTM A-1011 regulations.

Prodac Bekaert did not disclose the value of the transaction. The company said the acquisition will help it expand its portfolio of steel transforming and coated wires for the infrastructure and civil construction segments. 


