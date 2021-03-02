﻿
English
Aceros Arequipa acquires Comfer for $16.8 million

Tuesday, 02 March 2021 19:23:09 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Aceros Arequipa, one of Peru’s biggest steelmakers, said it has acquired 96 percent of Comfer SA for $16.8 million.

Comfer SA is a Peruvian steelmaking and steel service center company, producing steel nails, wires, rebar and electro-welded steel meshes. The company has a facility in the Callao region near Lima, and another office in Lima.

Aceros Arequipa saw its net profit in Q4 2020 increase 32.3 percent, year-over-year, to PEN 100.2 million ($27.3 million), the company said recently. EBITDA in Q4 2020 grew 70 percent, year-over-year, to PEN 172 million ($46.9 million).


Tags: Peru  South America  M&A  |  similar articles »


