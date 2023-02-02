Primetals upgrades process optimization system for steel plant of China’s Tisco

Thursday, 02 February 2023 15:06:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it has completed the most extensive upgrade of process optimization systems to date at Chinese steel producer Taigang Stainless Steel Co., Ltd.’s (Tisco) steel plant in Taiyuan.

Process optimization of the entire meltshop and casting areas, including two LD converters (BOFs), two electric arc furnaces and seven slab casters, were upgraded.

Switching to the new systems took just one week, with the project being completed two months ahead of schedule.