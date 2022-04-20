﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Primetals to supply three-strand continuous slab caster to China

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 15:52:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it will supply a new three-strand continuous slab caster to Chinese steel producer Tangshan Donghua Iron and Steel Enterprise Group’s plant in Tangshan.

The continuous caster, which will supply slabs with 210 mm thickness and 750-1,100 mm width to a recently installed hot rolled rolling mill, is expected to be commissioned in December this year.

It is the first ever three-strand slab casting solution. Tangshan Donghua will benefit from a higher capacity compared to a two-strand slab caster, with lower space requirements in comparison with the installation of an extra caster.


Tags: slab semis China Far East steelmaking 

Similar articles

28 Mar

China’s billet imports slow in Jan-Feb unlike slabs, further fall in volumes expected
15 Dec

China’s Delong Group starts to install 2,400 mm slab caster
08 Nov

Baosteel's slag processing technology enters South American market
06 Sep

Baosteel’s ultra-pure ferrite stainless steel output reaches 11,700 mt in Aug
13 Aug

Nanjing Steel breaks ground for new steelmaking project
01 Aug

Japan’s steel exports up four percent in H1
22 Jun

Pangang Steel Vanadium & Titanium exceeds H1 slab output target
28 May

Guangqing Metal Technology carries out hot trial of stainless slab concaster
17 Apr

Meishan Steel’s 4 million mt expansion project to be completed in May
11 Apr

Baogang achieves strong Q1 output results at sheet plant