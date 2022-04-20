Primetals to supply three-strand continuous slab caster to China

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 15:52:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it will supply a new three-strand continuous slab caster to Chinese steel producer Tangshan Donghua Iron and Steel Enterprise Group’s plant in Tangshan.

The continuous caster, which will supply slabs with 210 mm thickness and 750-1,100 mm width to a recently installed hot rolled rolling mill, is expected to be commissioned in December this year.

It is the first ever three-strand slab casting solution. Tangshan Donghua will benefit from a higher capacity compared to a two-strand slab caster, with lower space requirements in comparison with the installation of an extra caster.