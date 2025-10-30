 |  Login 
Primetals to build continuous tandem cold mill for Chinese steelmaker

Thursday, 30 October 2025 11:57:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has won a major contract to supply a continuous tandem cold mill for silicon steel production to a leading steel manufacturer based in Hebei Province, China. The project aims to raise the producer’s high-value output and strengthen its product portfolio in the advanced electrical steel segment.

Under the contract, Primetals Technologies will deliver a complete line design, including mechanical equipment, automation systems, and advisory services for installation and commissioning. The new mill is scheduled to start operations by the end of 2027.

The cold mill to be supplied by Primetals will use a rolling system that ensures shape control and thickness uniformity, high-precision control capable of maintaining performance across all steel grades, and automation systems featuring temperature modeling and edge control, enabling the production of extremely thin steel gauges.

This is not the first collaboration between Primetals and the Hebei-based producer. In recent years, Primetals delivered two sets of automation control systems for the company’s similar plants. Those systems demonstrated exceptional reliability and control accuracy, which strengthened the client’s confidence and led to the latest order.


