POSCO to revamp blast furnace No. 4 at Pohang

Tuesday, 30 April 2024 12:33:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

South Korean steelmaker Pohang Iron and Steel Co. (POSCO) has announced that it has begun the modernization works at blast furnace No. 4 at its Pohang mill, entailing an investment of about KRW 530 billion ($383.6 million).

According to its statement, within the scope of the work, the company will upgrade old equipment, increase the durability and safety of the furnace, and adopt a smart blast furnace system based on AI. The blast furnace No. 4 is scheduled to be recommissioned by the end of June this year.

Initially built in 1981 as a 3,975 cubic meter blast furnace, it has undergone several renovations over the years, upgrading its volume to 5,600 cubic meters.