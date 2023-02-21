﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

POSCO to build new EAF to reduce carbon emissions

Tuesday, 21 February 2023 15:42:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South Korean steelmaker Pohang Iron and Steel Co. (POSCO) has announced that it has decided to invest about KRW 600 billion ($461.31 million) to build a new electric arc furnace at the Gwangyang Works to transition to a low-carbon steel production system.

The construction of the furnace, which will have an annual capacity of 2.5 million mt, is expected to begin in January 2024. The furnace is scheduled to commence in 2026.

The company aims to reduce carbon emissions by means of the electric arc furnace until shifting to hydrogen-reduced steelmaking technology.

POSCO started designing a hydrogen-reduced steelmaking pilot plant using hydrogen reduction (HyREX) technology last year, in line with its target to become carbon-neutral in 2050, as SteelOrbis previously reported. The plant is scheduled to be operational in 2030. HyREX technology uses hydrogen instead of fossil fuels, reducing carbon emissions in the steelmaking process.


Tags: Korea S. Southeast Asia Steelmaking Investments POSCO 

Similar articles

POSCO to invest in EAFs to reduce carbon emissions

23 Sep | Steel News

PT Krakatau Steel and POSCO to build new BF in JV to expand production capacity

28 Jul | Steel News

POSCO builds new continuous galvanizing line

03 Sep | Steel News

POSCO completes new hot rolling mill in Gwangyang

11 Nov | Steel News

POSCO breaks ground for continuous galvanizing line in Thailand

28 Oct | Steel News

POSCO and Chongqing ink joint investment deal

04 Jul | Steel News

POSCO SS breaks ground for Vietnamese long steel facility

28 Jun | Steel News

POSCO’s overseas projects progressing on schedule

30 Apr | Steel News

POSCO to reduce 2011 capital expenditure by 14 percent

21 Oct | Steel News

POSCO aims to establish more steel processing plants worldwide

20 Oct | Steel News