POSCO Steeleon to supply GE with anti-fingerprint color-coated steel sheets

South Korean steelmaker POSCO has announced that its subsidiary POSCO Steeleon has obtained quality approval from US appliance manufacturer General Electric (GE) for its stainless steel anti-fingerprint color-coated steel sheets intended for home appliance applications.

According to POSCO Group, POSCO Steeleon has become the first South Korean color-coated steel producer to enter GE's official supply chain, following approximately two years of cooperation among POSCO Group companies.

Cooperation on steel development and US supply chain

As part of the cooperation, POSCO developed specialized steel materials meeting the specifications for premium large household appliances in the North American market. POSCO International handled customer management, local warehousing and logistics operations in the US, while supporting just-in-time deliveries.

Meanwhile, POSCO Steeleon established a production and quality management system suitable for mass production, meeting the surface quality requirements for refrigerator exteriors as well as the formability and processing stability requirements of downstream customers.

Expansion in North American appliance steel market targeted

The approved stainless steel anti-fingerprint color-coated sheets offer resistance to fingerprints and stains, high durability and a premium metallic surface finish. The products have passed GE's durability testing and mass production validation processes and are expected to be used in the front panels of premium household appliances, including refrigerators.

POSCO Steeleon stated that it aims to further expand its presence in the North American premium home appliance materials market following its entry into GE's supply chain. The company did not disclose the planned supply volume, contract value, supply duration or expected commencement date of commercial deliveries.