POSCO restarts blast furnaces after fire

Tuesday, 26 December 2023 13:51:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South Korean steelmaker POSCO has restarted its blast furnaces No. 2, No. 3 and No.4 at Pohang steelworks after repair works and safety checks, according to local media reports. The furnaces were temporarily shut down due to the power outage resulting from the fire occurred on December 23.

The fire was brought under control in about two hours and no casualties were reported. As the fire was extinguished in a short time, the production of the plant is not expected to be negatively affected.

In 2022, the given furnaces were shut down due to Typhoon Hinnamnor, which led to multiple fires and floods at the company’s steel plants, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


