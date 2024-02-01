POSCO inaugurates hydrogen-reduced steel development center at Pohang

Thursday, 01 February 2024 12:42:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

South Korean steelmaker Pohang Iron and Steel Co. (POSCO) has announced that it has opened a Hydrogen Reduced Steel Development Center at its Pohang Steel Works. The center is expected to play a key role in building test facilities.

The company is developing HyREX technology that produces iron from iron oxide using hydrogen as a reduction agent, which will replace the company’s existing blast furnace method in its steel complexes, as SteelOrbis previously reported. The Hydrogen Reduced Steel Development Center will complete the HyREX test facility with an annual production capacity of 300,000 mt by 2027 to verify the commercialization potential of HyREX technology.

POSCO aims to switch completely to hydrogen reduction by 2050.