Port of Liverpool posts new record for steel imports

Port of Liverpool located in the United Kingdom broke its annual steel import tonnage record in 2024, processing 702,000 mt of steel, according to the UK-based port operator Peel Ports Group.

Approximately 85 percent of the imports were made up of steel coil, targeted for a range of industries including construction, automotive, agricultural, renewable energy projects, medical healthcare, and manufacturing.

The company stated that this record-breaking figure, which surpasses the port’s previous annual record by more than 50,000 mt, follows significant investments made by them into infrastructure at the port as the company looks to increase its support for the steel industry.

Peel Ports Group recently invested £2 million in the development of a new deepwater bulk berth at the port’s Alexandra Complex, expanding its cargo handling operations. Meanwhile, a further investment for storage space has been made in 2025 to expand Peel Ports Group’s coil and precious metals handling capabilities at the port.