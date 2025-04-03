 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Port...

Port of Liverpool posts new record for steel imports

Thursday, 03 April 2025 14:48:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Port of Liverpool located in the United Kingdom broke its annual steel import tonnage record in 2024, processing 702,000 mt of steel, according to the UK-based port operator Peel Ports Group.

Approximately 85 percent of the imports were made up of steel coil, targeted for a range of industries including construction, automotive, agricultural, renewable energy projects, medical healthcare, and manufacturing.

The company stated that this record-breaking figure, which surpasses the port’s previous annual record by more than 50,000 mt, follows significant investments made by them into infrastructure at the port as the company looks to increase its support for the steel industry.

Peel Ports Group recently invested £2 million in the development of a new deepwater bulk berth at the port’s Alexandra Complex, expanding its cargo handling operations. Meanwhile, a further investment for storage space has been made in 2025 to expand Peel Ports Group’s coil and precious metals handling capabilities at the port.


Tags: UK Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

UK Steel calls for further protectionist measure to tackle global excess capacity

08 Oct | Steel News

UK’s TRA proposes increase in import quota for HR flat steel amid lower domestic production

12 Aug | Steel News

BMRA: UK’s scrap export restrictions will have negative impacts on prices

11 Jan | Steel News

UK Steel seeks limits on scrap exports amid decarbonization efforts

07 Dec | Steel News

UK to change its trade remedies system

13 Mar | Steel News

UK steelmakers ask government to prevent Russian steel imports via back door

09 Nov | Steel News

British Steel expands geographical range of billet exports in new sales

03 Jul | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s scrap imports up 18.05 percent in January-November

03 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s scrap imports down 5.33 percent in January-February

09 Apr | Steel News

Turkey’s slab imports down 25.3 percent in January-October

22 Dec | Steel News