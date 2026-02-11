 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Poland’s...

Poland’s Konstal: EU steel prices rise as CBAM lifts import costs

Wednesday, 11 February 2026 12:01:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

European steel prices are beginning to rise again as the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) moves from its transition phase into full implementation, according to Emil Ceglarski, procurement director at Polish steel distributor Konstal.

Ceglarski said the mechanism is already increasing the cost of imported steel and pushing up domestic prices. CBAM requires importers to pay for the carbon emissions embedded in steel produced outside the EU, effectively aligning import costs with the carbon costs faced by European producers.

He noted that, while the CBAM transition period from October 2023 to the end of 2025 had no direct impact on prices, the situation has now changed. As the system becomes operational, the added carbon-related charges are starting to be reflected in market quotations. After a prolonged period of price declines between May 2022 and December 2025, steel prices have now rebounded, partly due to the protective effect of CBAM on the EU market.

Import strategy shifts and further increases expected

Konstal has already adjusted its procurement strategy. According to Ceglarski, the company has significantly reduced imports from non-EU suppliers because of uncertainty surrounding CBAM rules and last-minute regulatory details released at the end of 2025. He emphasized that higher carbon-related import costs are translating directly into higher material prices in the domestic market.

The impact is already visible across key product segments. Ceglarski said prices for ribbed bars, flat products, and cold-formed sections have risen by around 10-12 percent from their recent lows. He warned that further increases are likely, particularly in the second half of the year, when new safeguard measures are expected to tighten quotas and raise tariffs from 25 percent to 50 percent on certain imports.


Tags: Rebar Longs Poland European Union Steelmaking CBAM Opinion 

Similar articles

Turkish longs sales market silent both locally and externally, prices weaken

11 Feb | Longs and Billet

Shagang Group keeps local rebar price stable for mid-February 2026

11 Feb | Longs and Billet

Local Indian rebar prices surge amid robust retail bookings, Mumbai remains an outlier

10 Feb | Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices mostly stable in local currency as week begins, trading activity slows ahead of ...

09 Feb | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices post very small declines amid pre-holiday inactivity

09 Feb | Longs and Billet

Danieli to upgrade rebar mill of Bangladesh’s Abul Khair Steel

09 Feb | Steel News

Local European longs prices still on the rise, import prices continue to fall

06 Feb | Longs and Billet

Ex-Asia rebar prices remain stable, though mood weakens

06 Feb | Longs and Billet

Domestic rebar prices in Taiwan - week 6, 2026

06 Feb | Longs and Billet

MOC: Average rebar price in China decreases by 0.1 percent in Jan 26-Feb 1 2026

06 Feb | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 40 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
Deformed Bar
Diameter:  6 - 32 mm
ES ISO 6935-2 2019 B500BWR , ASTM A615 GR 60
YOTTA TRADING
View Offer
Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 32 mm
SHATTAF STEEL IND. CO. LLC.
View Offer