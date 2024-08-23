 |  Login 
Poland-based JSW to supply material for nuclear power plant construction in Poland

Friday, 23 August 2024 13:52:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has stated that it is ready to guarantee supplies of coking coal and coke for the production of steel, which will be needed to build nuclear power plants in Poland.

“Our capital group is ready to get involved in the configuration of the supply chain model for the construction of nuclear power plants. We are ready to cooperate with the Polish government and general contractors involved in the construction of Polish nuclear power plants,” JSW noted.

The company intends to actively participate in the process of transformation of the power sector in Poland, which is also an element of the planned long-term transformation of the mining segment.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Poland European Union Steelmaking 

