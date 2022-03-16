Peruvian rebar sales volume declines 22.4 percent in January

Wednesday, 16 March 2022 19:02:11 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian rebar sales volumes in January decreased 22.4 percent, year-over-year, according to information released by the nation’s statistics agency, INEI.

INEI said Peruvian rebar sales in the first month of 2022 totaled 114,146 mt, down from 147,156 mt in January 2021.

Peruvian rebar sales volumes in January dropped 35.2 percent, month-over-month, from 176,357 mt in December 2021.

As for the full-year of 2021, Peruvian rebar sales totaled 1.6 million mt, 38.1 percent up, year-over-year, showing a stronger recovery following the outbreak of Covid-19 in H1 2020.