Peruvian rebar sales increase in August and September

Wednesday, 18 November 2020 22:41:16 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian rebar sales increased both in August and September, on a year-over-year analysis, according to data released by statistics agency INEI.

Peruvian rebar sales in August reached 123,827 mt, 1.6 percent up, year-over-year. As for September this year, Peruvian rebar sales rose 16.9 percent, year-over-year, to 139,761 mt.

INEI said Peruvian rebar sales in September this year grew 12.8 percent, month-over-month, from 123,827 mt in August.

As for the accumulated period of January to September, Peruvian rebar sales totaled 754,632 mt, 25.3 percent down, year-over-year, still reflecting the impact of Covid-19 during H1 this year.