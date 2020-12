Tuesday, 22 December 2020 19:47:13 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian rebar sales in October rose 25.3 percent, year-over-year, to 152,959 mt, according to data released by statistics agency INEI.

INEI said Peruvian rebar sales in October also grew 9.5 percent, month-over-month, from 139,761 mt in September.

As for the accumulated period of January to October, Peruvian rebar sales reached 907,591 mt. The volume represents a 20 percent year-over-year decline, INEI’s data indicated.