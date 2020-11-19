Peruvian iron ore production increases 35.9 percent in September

Thursday, 19 November 2020 21:05:41 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian iron ore output in September rose 35.9 percent, year-over-year, to 1.02 million mt, according to a report from the ministry of mines and energy, Minem. On a monthly basis, iron ore production in September grew 2.3 percent from 1 million mt in August.

As for the accumulated period of January to September, Peruvian iron ore output reached 5.63 million mt, 19 percent down, year-over-year.

Minem said Shougang Hierro Peru accounted for 97.2 percent of all iron ore produced in Peru in September this year.