Peruvian iron ore output rebounds in August

Peruvian iron ore production in August increased 12.2 percent, year-over-year, to over 1 million mt, said the ministry of mines and energy, Minem.
Minem said Peruvian iron ore output in August also grew 29.2 percent, month-over-month, from 775,846 mt in July this year, representing a significant growth post-Covid-19.
Minem said Shougang Hierro Peru, the nation’s key iron ore producer, saw its iron ore output in August rise 14 percent, year-over-year.
Minem attributed Peru’s increased iron ore output in August on a year-over-year basis to Shougang Hierro Peru’s output growth in the same period.
The company accounted for 97.2 percent Peru’s iron ore production in August, Minem said.