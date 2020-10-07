Peruvian iron ore output rebounds in August

Wednesday, 07 October 2020 10:52:45 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian iron ore production in August increased 12.2 percent, year-over-year, to over 1 million mt, said the ministry of mines and energy, Minem.

Minem said Peruvian iron ore output in August also grew 29.2 percent, month-over-month, from 775,846 mt in July this year, representing a significant growth post-Covid-19.

Minem said Shougang Hierro Peru, the nation’s key iron ore producer, saw its iron ore output in August rise 14 percent, year-over-year.

Minem attributed Peru’s increased iron ore output in August on a year-over-year basis to Shougang Hierro Peru’s output growth in the same period.

The company accounted for 97.2 percent Peru’s iron ore production in August, Minem said.