Peruvian iron ore output decreases 18.4 percent in September

Tuesday, 09 November 2021 01:22:16 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Peruvian iron ore production in September declined 18.4 percent, year-over-year, to 836,296 mt, said the nation’s ministry of mines and energy, Minem. On a monthly basis, iron ore production fell 26.4 percent from 1.13 million mt in August.

As for the accumulated period of January to August this year, Peruvian iron ore output reached 9.19 million mt, 63.2 percent up, year-over-year.

Shougang Hierro Peru is the nation’s key iron ore producer, accounting for 98.2 percent of all iron ore produced in September 2021.


