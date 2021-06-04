Peruvian iron ore export prices rise in April

Friday, 04 June 2021 20:31:21 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian iron ore export prices in April increased for the fourth consecutive month, on a month-over-month basis, according to data released by the nation’s central bank, BCRP.

Peruvian iron ore export prices in April reached $145.8/mt FOB, 2.8 percent up, month-over-month, and 124.6 percent up, year-over-year, from $64.9/mt FOB in April 2020.

Peruvian iron ore export prices have been on an increasing trend since December 2020. The export price reached $99.2/mt FOB in December, $125.1/mt FOB in January, $130.3/mt FOB in February and $141.8/mt FOB in March this year.

Peruvian iron ore export volumes in April this year totaled 1.2 million mt, up from 500,000 mt in April 2020, but down from 1.4 million mt in March this year.