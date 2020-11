Peruvian iron ore export prices increase 7.6 percent in September

Monday, 16 November 2020 20:48:56 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian iron ore export prices rose 7.6 percent, year-over-year, from $62.9/mt FOB in September 2019 to $67.7/mt FOB in September this year, the Peruvian central bank, BCRP, said.

According to government data, Peruvian iron ore export prices in September fell 33.4 percent, month-over-month, from $101/7/mt FOB.

BCRP data indicated Peru exported no or minimum volumes of iron ore in September, which didn’t reach 100,000 mt.

The iron ore export price indicated for September was probably for marginal, undisclosed sales volumes for the product.