Pakistan’s Pak Steel orders bar rolling mill to enlarge its presence in infrastructure projects

Thursday, 26 August 2021 15:52:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it will supply a bar rolling mill for Pakistan-based Pak Steel’s plant in the Hattar Special Economic Zone in Khyber Pakhthunkwa province.

The new mill will enable Pak Steel to enlarge its presence in the growing regional market of infrastructure projects. The mill will have an annual production capacity of 450,000 mt of rebar with diameters ranging from 8 mm to 40 mm. The billets will be directly charged in hot condition to the rolling mill, which will provide significant energy savings. The commissioning of the mill is scheduled in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Pak Steel currently has an annual production capacity of 200,000 mt. This expansion of 450,000 mt will boost the annual production capacity to 650,000 mt and will enable Pak Steel to meet the rapidly growing steel demand in the country.