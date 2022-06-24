﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Pakistan to impose 10 percent additional duty on steel industry

Friday, 24 June 2022 14:56:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Shahbaz Sharif, prime minister of Pakistan, has announced that his government will impose a 10 percent additional duty on large-scale industries including, oil, fertilizer, steel, sugar, automobile and textile.

The decision was taken aiming to lower the burden of rising prices on the public due to high inflation, and to revive the collapsed economy. The collected duty will be used for health, education and information technology projects, SteelOrbis understands.

The 10 percent additional duty on the steel industry will have a negative impact, raising costs, sources told SteelOrbis.

“The economy is nosediving and such a measure at this time will reverse the industrialization momentum that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf generated,” Hammad Azhar, former finance minister, said, adding that the industries are already facing higher costs amid rising energy and commodity prices. He stated that the higher costs will be passed on to customers, raising prices for the public.


Tags: Pakistan South Asia 

Similar articles

Import HRC offers to Pakistan fall further, buyers expect new declines

24 Jun | Flats and Slab

Pakistani rebar mills raise prices for third time in a row

21 Jun | Longs and Billet

Pakistan’s scrap imports down 47.6% in May from April

17 Jun | Steel News

Pakistan in active negotiations for import scrap

16 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Pakistan resumes bulk scrap purchases, prices drop for containerized scrap

15 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Pakistani rebar mills raise prices again

14 Jun | Longs and Billet

Pakistani CRC and HDG producers raise prices despite falling import quotes

14 Jun | Flats and Slab

Pakistani rebar mills hike prices again amid higher input costs, weaker rupee

07 Jun | Longs and Billet

Pakistan’s import HRC market shows mixed trends

01 Jun | Flats and Slab

Import shredded scrap prices recover for Pakistan

31 May | Scrap & Raw Materials