Pakistan’s scrap imports up 14.2 percent in February from January

Monday, 25 March 2024 11:44:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 254,170 mt in February this year, increasing by 14.2 percent compared to January and up by 20.5 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $114.28 million, up by 14.5 percent month on month and by 49.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in February amounted to 189,725 mt, up by 23.7 percent on year-on-year basis and down by 12.05 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $137.58 million, moving up by 5.6 percent year on year and down by 11.9 percent month on month.


