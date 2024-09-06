Pakistan initiates circumvention investigation on HDG from China

Pakistan’s National Tariff Commission has announced that it has initiated a circumvention investigation on galvanized steel coils/sheets from China, especially focusing on galvalume steel coils/sheets, alu-zinc steel and zinc-aluminum steel during the investigation.

The investigation was launched upon the complaint made by domestic HDG producers International Steels Limited and Aisha Steel Mills, claiming that Chinese exporters are circumventing the antidumping duties through product modification, thereby causing material injury to the domestic industry.

The investigation will cover the period between April 1, 2017, and March 31, 2024, and is expected to be completed within nine months from the date of the notice.

The definitive antidumping duties are in the range of 6.09-40.47 percent for galvanized steel coils/sheets from China.

The products subject to the investigation fall under Pakistan Customs Tariff (PCT) numbers 7210.6110, 7210.6190, 7210.6910, and 7210.6990.