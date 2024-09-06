 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Pakistan...

Pakistan initiates circumvention investigation on HDG from China

Friday, 06 September 2024 14:53:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Pakistan’s National Tariff Commission has announced that it has initiated a circumvention investigation on galvanized steel coils/sheets from China, especially focusing on galvalume steel coils/sheets, alu-zinc steel and zinc-aluminum steel during the investigation.

The investigation was launched upon the complaint made by domestic HDG producers International Steels Limited and Aisha Steel Mills, claiming that Chinese exporters are circumventing the antidumping duties through product modification, thereby causing material injury to the domestic industry.

The investigation will cover the period between April 1, 2017, and March 31, 2024, and is expected to be completed within nine months from the date of the notice.

The definitive antidumping duties are in the range of 6.09-40.47 percent for galvanized steel coils/sheets from China.

The products subject to the investigation fall under Pakistan Customs Tariff (PCT) numbers 7210.6110, 7210.6190, 7210.6910, and 7210.6990.


Tags: Coated Galvanized Flats Pakistan South Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Romanian flats spot prices rise slightly, local mill’s prices stable

06 Sep | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 36, 2024

05 Sep | Flats and Slab

Chinese domestic PPGI prices decrease

30 Aug | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 35, 2024

29 Aug | Flats and Slab

Romanian flat steel traders cut spot prices, local mill’s prices stable

29 Aug | Flats and Slab

China’s Panhua Group to commence first phase of steel plant in Philippines in Q1 2025

26 Aug | Steel News

Romanian flat steel prices still stable as mood locally remains blurry

23 Aug | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 34, 2024

22 Aug | Flats and Slab

Gap narrows between import and local HRC prices in Turkey

21 Aug | Flats and Slab

HDG consumption in Mexico up 4.3 percent in June

21 Aug | Steel News