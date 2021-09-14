﻿
English
Output curbs to be imposed on metals sector in Yunnan

Tuesday, 14 September 2021 13:55:55 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On September 11, the provincial development and reform commission of China’s Yunnan Province issued a notice stating that it will implement operational curbs on a number of ferrous and non-ferrous metals - including steel, aluminum, silicon metal and ferrous-alloys from September until December, aiming to control energy consumption and carbon emissions.

The steel industry in Yunnan Province will shift at least 30 percent of September production to November and December, according to the notice in question.

Production restrictions have already been announced in the provinces of Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangxi.


Tags: China  Far East  steelmaking


