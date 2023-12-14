Outokumpu to supply low-emission stainless steel to Siemens

Thursday, 14 December 2023 14:53:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Finland-based stainless steel producer Outokumpu Oyj has announced that it has agreed to supply its Circle Green-branded towards-zero stainless steel to Germany-based multinational Siemens AG to be used in medium-voltage switchgear production for electric cabinets in wind turbines. This particular kind of steel has up to a 93 percent lower carbon footprint than the industry average. The collaboration supports both companies in reaching their ambitious climate targets.

According to Outokumpu, Circle Green production is the first of its kind globally, as no other stainless steel manufacturer has been able to produce stainless steel with such low emission levels when taking into account all the climate emissions from raw material extraction throughout the whole production chain. The company uses 100 percent low-carbon electricity, low-carbon raw materials, such as recycled steel, and reinvented production processes to produce Circle Green and to reach up to a 93 percent lower carbon footprint.

“The rising energy demand and future of green solutions are dependent on sustainable stainless steel. By transitioning to renewable energy and investing in low-carbon technologies and materials today, we can fight climate change. Our spearhead climate solution, Circle Green, enables green energy transition and brings a true opportunity to transform various industries. We are proud to join forces with Siemens, which shows the way towards a low-emission future,” said Niklas Wass, president of Outokumpu’s Stainless Europe business.