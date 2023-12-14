﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Outokumpu to supply low-emission stainless steel to Siemens

Thursday, 14 December 2023 14:53:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Finland-based stainless steel producer Outokumpu Oyj has announced that it has agreed to supply its Circle Green-branded towards-zero stainless steel to Germany-based multinational Siemens AG to be used in medium-voltage switchgear production for electric cabinets in wind turbines. This particular kind of steel has up to a 93 percent lower carbon footprint than the industry average. The collaboration supports both companies in reaching their ambitious climate targets.

According to Outokumpu, Circle Green production is the first of its kind globally, as no other stainless steel manufacturer has been able to produce stainless steel with such low emission levels when taking into account all the climate emissions from raw material extraction throughout the whole production chain. The company uses 100 percent low-carbon electricity, low-carbon raw materials, such as recycled steel, and reinvented production processes to produce Circle Green and to reach up to a 93 percent lower carbon footprint. 

“The rising energy demand and future of green solutions are dependent on sustainable stainless steel. By transitioning to renewable energy and investing in low-carbon technologies and materials today, we can fight climate change. Our spearhead climate solution, Circle Green, enables green energy transition and brings a true opportunity to transform various industries. We are proud to join forces with Siemens, which shows the way towards a low-emission future,” said Niklas Wass, president of Outokumpu’s Stainless Europe business.


Tags: Stainless Stainless products  Finland Europe Steelmaking Outokumpu 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 50, 2023

14 Dec | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese stainless steel prices move down slightly

13 Dec | Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices move sideways

12 Dec | Flats and Slab

Aperam to supply near-zero carbon stainless steel for home appliance production

12 Dec | Steel News

Outokumpu to supply lower-carbon stainless steel to help energy transition

07 Dec | Steel News

Local Chinese stainless steel prices move down

07 Dec | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 49, 2023

07 Dec | Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices edge down

06 Dec | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese stainless steel prices soften slightly

30 Nov | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 48, 2023

30 Nov | Flats and Slab