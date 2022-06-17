Outokumpu launches stainless steel with 92% lower carbon footprint

Friday, 17 June 2022 12:26:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Finland-based stainless steel producer Outokumpu has announced that it has launched a stainless steel product with a 92 percent lower carbon footprint than the industry average.

The product was produced at Circle Green, the company’s new emission-minimized product line in Tornio, Finland, and delivered to Finland-based Fiskars Group to be used for cookware. The line has a 64 percent lower carbon footprint than Outokumpu’s regular production.

“We see increasing global customer demand for low carbon footprint stainless steels, from construction to heavy industry and consumer products. In this first phase, we will concentrate our efforts to serve a few strategic customers, but we are already looking at ways to scale up the production,” Niklas Wass, executive vice president, operations, at Outokumpu.