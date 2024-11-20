 |  Login 
Open-pit mining ban in Mexico in the hands of politicians and inexperienced people

Wednesday, 20 November 2024 10:15:36 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The mining industry, which contributes 2.75 percent to Mexico's GDP, is at risk of losing millions of jobs, taxes and investments due to the ban on open-pit mining permits, the source of 60 percent of the value of production and, worst of all, its fate is in the hands of politicians and "inexperienced people," according to local press reports.

"Jobs, investments, economic growth and development are at risk with the approval of the ban on open-pit mining. Possible decisions on new concessions would be in the hands of politicians and not experts, which would open the way to suspicions of corruption, influence peddling and paying favors for electoral purposes," published the Mexican digital newspaper "M-X."

The publication made a comprehensive account of the resumes of the politicians who are at the forefront of the mining industry in the new six-year government that began on October 1 with the assumption of power by President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

According to data from the Mexican Mining Chamber (Camimex), which brings together the main companies in the country's mining-metallurgical industry, in 2023 the value of production was $14.8 billion.


Tags: Mexico North America Mining 

