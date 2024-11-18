Mexican congresswoman calls for federal security for mining companies

Congresswoman Geovanna Bañuelos asked the federal government and state governments to reinforce security operations on the roads for the mining industry that faced the loss of 20 percent of annual production due to safety issues.

She requested permanent control points at the entrances to the main mines to prevent criminal acts and improve security. She also requested Ministry of Economy mechanisms to certify the legal origin of mineral resources and their metallurgical derivatives destined for export. The congresswoman said mineral theft increased because organized crime in Mexico found a lucrative source of income as minerals can be resold on the black market.

The senator said the safety issues in the mining industry in Mexico is alarming and the industry lost up to 20 percent of its annual production due to various types of theft.