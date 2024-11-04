Miners hold talks with Mexican government on ban on open-pit mining

One of the organizations representing the private mining industry in Mexico began a dialogue with Mexican authorities on issues of concern, including bills to ban open-pit mining. The meeting with officials from the Ministry of Economy is in addition to the dialogue they began with members of the Mexican Congress.

“The public servants of the governing body of mining in Mexico (the Ministry of Economy) and the leader of the miners agreed to establish a joint collaboration scheme to address different topics of interest to Mexican mining,” reported the Association of Mining Engineers, Metallurgists and Geologists of Mexico (AIMMGM), in a press release.

Last August, a commission of the Lower House approved the introduction of a bill to ban open-pit mining.

In October, AIMMGM began dialogue with members of the Senate of the Republic to find solutions to the problems of the sector, including the prohibition of open-pit mining.