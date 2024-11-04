 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Miners...

Miners hold talks with Mexican government on ban on open-pit mining

Monday, 04 November 2024 11:18:54 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

One of the organizations representing the private mining industry in Mexico began a dialogue with Mexican authorities on issues of concern, including bills to ban open-pit mining. The meeting with officials from the Ministry of Economy is in addition to the dialogue they began with members of the Mexican Congress.

“The public servants of the governing body of mining in Mexico (the Ministry of Economy) and the leader of the miners agreed to establish a joint collaboration scheme to address different topics of interest to Mexican mining,” reported the Association of Mining Engineers, Metallurgists and Geologists of Mexico (AIMMGM), in a press release.

Last August, a commission of the Lower House approved the introduction of a bill to ban open-pit mining.

In October, AIMMGM began dialogue with members of the Senate of the Republic to find solutions to the problems of the sector, including the prohibition of open-pit mining.


Tags: Mexico North America Mining 

Similar articles

Mexican Minera Autlán reverses losses in Q3

25 Oct | Steel News

Canadian mining companies to invest $12.0 billion in Mexico

23 Oct | Steel News

Mining companies lobby in Congress over ban on open-pit mining in Mexico

10 Oct | Steel News

Miners warn of danger of prohibiting open pit mining in Mexico

19 Aug | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Mexico blockade has no impact on $150 million mining expansion project

05 Aug | Steel News

Mining union will extend strike at ArcelorMittal Mexico until August

26 Jun | Steel News

South Korean Doosan begins construction of new plant in Mexico

18 Jun | Steel News

BBVA financed $200 million to Mexican DeAcero to buy scrap or energy

18 Jun | Steel News

Mexico's mining-metallurgy trade flow up 20.9 percent to $2.79 billion in April

17 Jun | Steel News

Value of steel imports to Mexico rises 4.3 percent in April

17 Jun | Steel News