Oman-based Vulcan Green Steel orders DRI plant from Danieli and Tenova

Thursday, 07 December 2023 16:23:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that Vulcan Green Steel, a newly established part of India-based Jindal Steel Group has ordered a new hydrogen-ready direct reduction plant using Energiron technology, jointly developed by Tenova and Danieli, to be installed in Duqm, in the Al Wusta region of Oman, where it will feed a new electric steelmaking complex.

The complex will be a hub for the production of green steel, taking advantage of the availability of natural gas and the renewable energies that will be converted into hydrogen. The DRI plant, which will have a 2.5 million mt annual production capacity, is expected to be completed by 2026. It will also be able to produce HBI for storage or export purposes.

The new Energiron direct reduction plant will start operations using a natural-gas feed and will begin using hydrogen in blend once hydrogen becomes available on-site.

Energiron technology has the capability to capture CO2 from the process and utilize it for other applications, which will further reduce overall plant carbon emissions and provide an additional revenue stream for the plant operations.