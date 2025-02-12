 |  Login 
Olympic Steel orders cut-to-length line for its Minneapolis plant

Wednesday, 12 February 2025 15:16:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

US-based steel service provider Olympic Steel Inc. has ordered a new cut-to-length line to be installed at its Minneapolis plant from Austria-based plant and equipment supplier Andritz. The new line is scheduled for production in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The cut-to-length line will be able to process coils including cold rolled, pickled and oiled, stainless and coated materials in 3.5 mm x 1,525 mm specifications and in 27 mt. Operating at approximately 91 meters per minute, the line will be able to handle yield strengths up to 80,000 PSI.

Key features of the new line include a heavy-duty precision leveler designed for increased separating loads, a split leveler drive system ensuring greater leveling performance and a high-performance roll feed system offering high accuracy and repeatability.


