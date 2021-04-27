Odisha seeks immediate re-imposition of AD and CVD measures on stainless imports

Tuesday, 27 April 2021 16:37:22 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Coming out in support of domestic producers, the government of the Indian state of Odisha has communicated to the central government seeking the immediate re-imposition of antidumping (AD) duty and countervailing duty (CVD) on imports of stainless steel, a state minister said on Tuesday, April 27.

The minister said that Odisha is home to the largest number of domestic stainless steel producers and that revocation of AD duty and CVD will cause them to take a hit from the opening of floodgates to imports from China and Indonesia.

According to the minister, it has been pointed out to the central government that the Odisha government has created an ‘eco-system’ linking industries to stainless steel production, setting up ‘stainless steel parks’ to promote greater value addition and that these initiatives will take a hit from rampant free imports of stainless steel into the country.

The Indian budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 approved by India’s parliament decided to suspend AD duty and CVD on stainless steel imports.