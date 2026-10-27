Nucor's net income up 14.1 percent in Q3 2026

US based steelmaker Nucor Corporation announced its third quarter results indicating strong growth across the board with an expectation that the coming fourth quarter will continue in line with the year's progress and results.

The company reported a net income of $1.32 billion for the third quarter of 2026, up 14.1 percent from $1.16 billion in the second quarter, and up 117.3 percent from $607 million in the third quarter of 2025.

In the quarter, Nucor's net sales totaled $11.25 billion, up 8.2 percent from $10.40 billion in the previous quarter and up 32.0 percent from $8.52 billion in the same quarter last year.

Nucor's sales to external customers amounted to 7.53 million short tons in the third quarter, down 0.9 percent from 7.61 million short tons in the second quarter, and up 11.2 percent from 6.77 million short tons in the third quarter of 2025.

The company's average sales price to external customers was $1,493 per short ton in the third quarter, up 9.2 percent from $1,367 per short ton in the second quarter and up 18.7 percent from $1,258 per short ton in the third quarter of 2025. In the steel mills segment, the average external sales price was $1,233 per short ton, compared to $1,145 per short ton in the previous quarter, and $1,038 per short ton in the same quarter last year.

Nucor's average scrap and scrap cost was $421 per gross ton in the third quarter, down 0.2 percent from $422 per gross ton in the second quarter and up 7.7 percent from $391 per gross ton in the third quarter of 2025.

The company's EBITDA in the third quarter came to $2.28 billion, up 12.8 percent from $2.02 billion in the previous quarter, and up 80.2 percent from $1.27 billion in the same quarter of 2025.

In the third quarter, Nucor achieved the first heat at its West Virginia sheet mill in September and recently started up its second galvanizing line at Nucor Steel Berkeley.

Nucor expects earnings in the fourth quarter of 2026 to be generally “in line with or modestly higher than in the third quarter.” In the steel mills segment, the company expects stable earnings, with higher realized pricing offset by seasonally lower volumes and higher costs. Earnings in the steel products segment are also expected to be stable on higher realized pricing and seasonally lower volumes, while the raw materials segment is expected to post slightly lower earnings due to lower realized DRI pricing.