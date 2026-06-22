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Nucor expects higher Q2 2026 earnings on stronger pricing and volumes

Monday, 22 June 2026 10:26:55 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Nucor Corporation has announced earnings guidance for its second quarter ending July 4, 2026, projecting higher earnings across all three operating segments compared to the first quarter of 2026.

In the steel mills segment, the expected increase is driven by higher average selling prices and stable volumes. The guidance also reflects approximately $130 million in cash refunds associated with prior periods' raw material procurement costs, which will benefit the cost of goods sold for this segment during the quarter. In the steel products segment, higher earnings are expected due to increased volumes and slightly higher average realized pricing. The raw materials segment is also expected to post higher earnings due to higher average realized prices.

Nucor's guidance also includes an estimated non-cash benefit of approximately $61 million related to an increase in the value of the company's investment in Helion, a fusion energy company, after Helion completed a capital financing round in the second quarter of 2026.

As of June 17, 2026, Nucor has repurchased approximately 1.12 million shares at an average price of $223.47 per share in the second quarter, and has returned approximately $630 million to stockholders in the form of share repurchases and dividend payments year-to-date.

Nucor plans to release its second quarter earnings after markets close on July 27, 2026.


Tags: US North America Nucor 

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