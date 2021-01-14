﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Norfolk Iron & Metal acquires Cd’A Metals

Thursday, 14 January 2021 21:03:24 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The Coeur d'Alenes Company (Cd'A Metals), a full-line metal service center headquartered in Spokane, WA, has been acquired by Norfolk Iron & Metal (NIM) of Norfolk, NE. In a press release, the company said the acquisition complements NIM's market coverage as well as expands their product line and processing capabilities.

Cd'A Metals specializes in distributing a broad range of metal products, including various grades of stainless steel, aluminum, wear resistant steel, as well as ornamental iron. With three locations, Cd'A Metals is one of the largest metal distribution companies in the Inland Northwest.

NIM is a family-run, full-line steel service center and one of the nation's largest carbon steel distributors. Headquartered in Norfolk, NE, the company has 13 locations across the US, with warehouses stocked with plate and sheet steel, structural and mechanical tubing, merchant bar products, beams, and rebar. In 2018, NIM acquired Metalwest, a leading processor and distributor of non-ferrous and carbon flat rolled metal products. The acquisition of Cd'A Metals complements NIM's current market coverage and further expands its processing capabilities and product lines.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.


Tags: M&A  North America  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

14  Jan

Texas pipe producer announces plans for new ERW pipe mill
14  Jan

US line pipe imports down 40.6 percent in November
12  Jan

US tinplate imports up 42.6 percent in November
04  Jan

TMS International acquires Ohio-based steel mill services provider
04  Jan

AZZ Inc. acquires Wisconsin-based HDG company