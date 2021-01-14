Norfolk Iron & Metal acquires Cd’A Metals

Thursday, 14 January 2021 21:03:24 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The Coeur d'Alenes Company (Cd'A Metals), a full-line metal service center headquartered in Spokane, WA, has been acquired by Norfolk Iron & Metal (NIM) of Norfolk, NE. In a press release, the company said the acquisition complements NIM's market coverage as well as expands their product line and processing capabilities.

Cd'A Metals specializes in distributing a broad range of metal products, including various grades of stainless steel, aluminum, wear resistant steel, as well as ornamental iron. With three locations, Cd'A Metals is one of the largest metal distribution companies in the Inland Northwest.

NIM is a family-run, full-line steel service center and one of the nation's largest carbon steel distributors. Headquartered in Norfolk, NE, the company has 13 locations across the US, with warehouses stocked with plate and sheet steel, structural and mechanical tubing, merchant bar products, beams, and rebar. In 2018, NIM acquired Metalwest, a leading processor and distributor of non-ferrous and carbon flat rolled metal products. The acquisition of Cd'A Metals complements NIM's current market coverage and further expands its processing capabilities and product lines.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.