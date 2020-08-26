﻿
NLMK Lipetsk to build new continuous HDG line

Wednesday, 26 August 2020 13:47:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

NLMK Lipetsk has started a project with a RUB 12 billion investment to build a new continuous hot dip galvanizing line with an annual capacity of 450,000 mt, according to a statement by Russian steelmaker NLMK. The new line will produce high-quality steel for the construction, automotive and white goods industries. The start-up of the line is planned for 2022.

In 2019, NLMK signed an agreement with Italian plantmaker Tenova for base engineering and the supply of the main process equipment.

NLMK Lipetsk’s coated steel operations include four continuous hot dip galvanizing lines with a total annual capacity of 1.25 million mt and three pre-painting lines with a total annual capacity of 550,000 mt.


