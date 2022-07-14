﻿
Nippon Steel and Anglo American sign MoU for decarbonization solutions

Thursday, 14 July 2022
       

Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with UK-based miner Anglo American to jointly work on solutions for accelerating the transition toward the carbon neutral steelmaking.

Based on the memorandum, the companies plan to reduce carbon emissions for the current blast furnace process through the optimal use of high-grade Anglo American iron ore within direct reduction processes, along with focusing on research related to the use of high-grade Anglo American iron ore within direct reduction processes, which have a lower environmental impact.

Nippon Steel aims to lower carbon emissions from its operations by 30 percent by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.


