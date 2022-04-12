New RMB lending in China amounts to 2.12 trillion in March

Tuesday, 12 April 2022 10:56:47 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In March this year, new RMB-based lending in China amounted to RMB 2.12 trillion ($0.33 trillion), RMB 395.1 billion ($62 billion) more than in the same month of the previous year, according to the People’s Bank of China (PBC).

The broad money (M2) balance in China in March totaled RMB 249.77 trillion ($39.3 trillion), up 9.7 percent year on year, 0.5 percentage points higher than that in February, while 0.3 percentage points higher than in March of the previous year.

The scale of social financing amounted to RMB 325.64 trillion ($51.2 trillion) as of the end of March, up 10.6 percent year on year. The increase in social financing reached RMB 4.65 trillion ($0.73 trillion) in March, compared to RMB 1.1928 trillion in February.