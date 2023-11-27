﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China to issue RMB 2.7 trillion of new local government bonds for 2024 in advance

Monday, 27 November 2023 14:33:39 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced that in October this year China issued local government bonds of RMB 1.396 trillion ($0.2 trillion).

In the January-October this year, China issued special bonds of RMB 3.519 trillion ($0.5 trillion), which was particularly used in construction activities.  

Meanwhile, China Banking Regulatory Commission stated that new bank loans of RMB 1.5 trillion ($0.2 trillion) have been given to infrastructure constructions in January.  

At the same time, China will issue part of new local government bonds for 2024 in advance, ensuring the needs of local financing. Market players expect that China will likely issue RMB 2.7 trillion ($0.38 trillion) of new local government bonds for 2024 in advance, which will continue to be in favor of eastern regions who are in better financial position.  

Steel and raw material futures have been fluctuating in a limited range and ended the day at higher level with rebar and HRC futures at Shanghai Futures Exchange adding 0.56 percent and 0.95 percent respectively since Friday. At the same time, further intervention of Chinese authorities in the iron ore prices has led to lower spot iron ore prices, which supported mills from the cost side a bit. Iron ore fines with 62 percent Fe have settled at $132.7/mt CFR, down by $2.05/mt since Friday.


Tags: China Far East Economics 

Similar articles

China urges relevant market players not to inflate prices in iron ore market

24 Nov | Steel News

DCE limits trade volumes and margins to prevent iron ore futures speculation

16 Nov | Steel News

DCE limits iron ore futures trading volumes to ease recent rises

07 Nov | Steel News

PBOC cuts reserve ratio for financial institutions for second time this year

15 Sep | Steel News

China’s real estate data still negative for August, gradual improvement expected

15 Sep | Steel News

Credit data in China improves sharply in August on back of stimulus policies

11 Sep | Steel News

Shanghai and Shenzhen issue more stimulus policies for real estate sector

08 Sep | Steel News

PBOC cuts one-year LPR, fails to support steel futures

21 Aug | Steel News

PBOC cuts key policy rates for second time in three months after poor economic results

15 Aug | Steel News

Weak credit data in China in July signal ongoing problems in real estate, need for more stimuli

14 Aug | Steel News