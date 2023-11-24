﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China urges relevant market players not to inflate prices in iron ore market

Friday, 24 November 2023 13:43:55 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On November 23, the Price Division of China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the Price Supervision and Competition Bureau of the State Administration for Market Regulation, and the Futures Department of the China Securities Regulatory Commission organized a meeting with some iron ore trading enterprises and futures companies, to understand the situation of the relevant enterprises involving in iron ore spot and futures trading. Meanwhile, they requested that the relevant enterprises should operate in accordance with the law, and not disseminate information about the price hike. Accordingly, market participants shall not intentionally create an atmosphere conducive to price hikes, shall not inflate prices, and shall not engage in excessive speculation, or manipulate the futures market.

Import iron ore prices have seen significant rises since late October: for instance, the price of 62 percent Fe content iron ore stood at $134.2/mt CFR on November 23, up from $123.6/mt CFR recorded on October 31, bolstered steel prices from the cost side.   

Yesterday, November 23, iron ore futures prices at Dalian Commodity Exchange decreased by 0.86 percent compared to the previous trading day, while today they have increased by 0.6 percent.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat China Far East Economics 

Similar articles

Canada’s Strategic Resources to build iron ore pelletizer in Quebec

24 Nov | Steel News

Iron ore prices retreats today amid more news of government intervention, rises week on week

23 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s NMDC Limited hikes prices of iron ore and fines with immediate effect

23 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - November 23, 2023

23 Nov | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s iron ore imports down 15.7 percent in Jan-Sept

23 Nov | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - November 22, 2023 

22 Nov | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 22, 2023

22 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Fenix Resources inks iron ore offtake agreement

22 Nov | Steel News

China’s iron ore reserves total 16.246 billion mt as of end of 2022

22 Nov | Steel News

Production of iron pellets in Mexico falls 3.5 percent in September

21 Nov | Steel News