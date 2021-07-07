New orders for US manufactured goods up 1.7 percent in May

Wednesday, 07 July 2021 00:06:02 (GMT+3) | San Diego

New orders for US manufactured goods in May, up 12 of the last 13 months, increased $8.1 billion or 1.7 percent to $495.5 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 0.1 percent April decrease.

Shipments, also up 12 of the last 13 months, increased $3.3 billion or 0.7 percent to $490.4 billion. This followed a 0.2 percent April increase.

Unfilled orders, up four consecutive months, increased $9.6 billion or 0.8 percent to $1,209.5 billion. This followed a 0.4 percent April increase. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.95, up from 6.88 in April.

Inventories, up 11 of the last 12 months, increased $6.6 billion or 0.9 percent to $731.6 billion. This followed a 0.5 percent April increase. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.49, unchanged from April.